Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday.

Seager's third-inning double plated Mitch Haniger and snapped a 1-1 tie. Following a miserable 3-for-28 seven-game stretch between May 23-29, Seager has rebounded to author a pair of two-hit efforts in his last three contests, with half of his four hits in that span going for extra bases in the form of Tuesday's double and a solo home run Sunday.