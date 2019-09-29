Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Launches 23rd homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's 3-1 win over Oakland.

Seager took Oakland starter Tanner Roark deep with a two-run blast in the first inning of Sunday's low-scoring tilt. With his 23rd long ball, he surpassed last season's total of 22 despite playing in nearly 50 fewer games in 2019.

