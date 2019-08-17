Mariners' Kyle Seager: Launches game-winning homer

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in a 4-3 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

Seager hit the right field foul pole with a shot off Tim Mayza in the eighth inning to break a 3-3 tie and has now hit safely in 11 straight games and 20 of his last 21, going 29-for-80 since July 22. The surge has improved the 31-year-old's slash line to a respectable .242/.313/.472 with 15 home runs and 38 RBI in 252 at-bats.