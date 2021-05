Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday.

Seager took Dodgers starter Walker Buehler deep in the fourth inning to give Seattle a short-lived 3-0 lead. The long ball was Seager's third in his past six games, and he has also racked up six RBI and three walks over that stretch. The veteran third baseman is tied for 10th in MLB with 26 RBI on the season.