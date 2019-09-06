Mariners' Kyle Seager: Launches two long balls in loss

Seager went 2-for-6 with a pair of home runs and three RBI in Thursday's loss to Houston.

Seager launched a two-run shot to right field in the first inning and put Seattle ahead with a solo blast to left field in the 12th. The 31-year-old has registered 12 of his 21 homers and 31 of his 56 RBI since the start of August, hitting .315 (35-for-111) over that stretch.