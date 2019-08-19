Mariners' Kyle Seager: Leaves yard again

Seager went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a win over the Blue Jays on Sunday.

Seager's 360-foot shot to right in the second opened the scoring on the afternoon for the Mariners and served as his fifth round tripper in the last six games. The previously struggling third baseman also extended his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games and is hitting .340 over 56 plate appearances in August.