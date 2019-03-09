Mariners' Kyle Seager: Lifted due to injury

Seager was removed from Friday's game against the Cubs after suffering an injury to his left thumb on a diving attempt in the field, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seager insisted that his thumb is fine shortly after the play, per Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle, although the team will likely run some tests as a precaution.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • jordan-hicks.jpg

    Breakouts 2.0

    Looking for big impact in the middle rounds of your draft? Scott White says these players are...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...