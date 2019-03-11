Mariners' Kyle Seager: Likely out to start season
Early indications are that Seager (wrist) will open the year on the injured list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The team is still expected to give a thorough breakdown of the injury and timetable Monday, but Johns expects the injury to sideline Seager into the regular season, despite the initial X-rays being negative. Ryon Healy has been getting time at third base and could be the primary option there while Seager is on the shelf.
