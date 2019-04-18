Mariners' Kyle Seager: Likely two months away from return
Seager (hand) has yet to resume swinging a bat and is likely around two months away from returning from the 60-day injured list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
The Mariners' decision to place Seager on the 60-day IL rather than the 10-day IL shortly after spring training already ensured that the third baseman wouldn't make his season debut until at least late May. Based on Johns' report, Seager doesn't look like he'll be ready for activation when he's first eligible, even though he has since regained full range of motion in his surgically repaired left hand. Before a firm target date for Seager's return is established, the Mariners will want to see how he fares in a live batting practice setting, and it's not clear when he might be ready for that sort of activity.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Changes: Five you need to know
Looking for early-season breakouts you can trust? Aaron Sauceda dives into changes five pitchers...
-
Prospects: Soroka up, Pivetta down
As the Vladimir Guerrero wait continues, another of Scott White's five to stash is poised to...
-
Waiver Wire: Montas looks for real
Frankie Montas shows again Wednesday night that his new splitter has raised his profile as...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Buying or selling aces
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news like Chris Sale's fail, James Paxton's...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
Several aces have shown some vulnerabilities in the early going, but they haven't slipped too...