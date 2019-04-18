Mariners' Kyle Seager: Likely two months away from return

Seager (hand) has yet to resume swinging a bat and is likely around two months away from returning from the 60-day injured list, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The Mariners' decision to place Seager on the 60-day IL rather than the 10-day IL shortly after spring training already ensured that the third baseman wouldn't make his season debut until at least late May. Based on Johns' report, Seager doesn't look like he'll be ready for activation when he's first eligible, even though he has since regained full range of motion in his surgically repaired left hand. Before a firm target date for Seager's return is established, the Mariners will want to see how he fares in a live batting practice setting, and it's not clear when he might be ready for that sort of activity.