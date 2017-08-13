Mariners' Kyle Seager: Long-ball barrage continues in loss

Seager went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.

The veteran third baseman has already matched the four homers he slugged in all of July, and is just three RBI from matching his total in that category from last month as well. Seager has hit safely in eight of his first 11 August contests overall, but all three components of his current .258/.329/.453 line are notably below the career-best numbers (.278/.359/.499) he posted in each category last season.