Mariners' Kyle Seager: Long-ball barrage continues in loss
Seager went 2-for-4 with two RBI from a run-scoring single and a solo home run in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Angels.
The veteran third baseman has already matched the four homers he slugged in all of July, and is just three RBI from matching his total in that category from last month as well. Seager has hit safely in eight of his first 11 August contests overall, but all three components of his current .258/.329/.453 line are notably below the career-best numbers (.278/.359/.499) he posted in each category last season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Slugs key blast in win•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hits 16th homer•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep in loss•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Responsible for half of run production•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep in shutout victory•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers for third consecutive contest•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...