Seager went 4-for-4 with two home runs, four RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Twins.

Seager got the Mariners on the board with a solo shot in the sixth inning. He then added a three-run blast off Twins reliever Alex Colome in the ninth to complete the Mariners' comeback. The two homers were Seager's first long balls of the season. The veteran third baseman is hitting .314/.385/.543 with eight RBI, four runs scored and a stolen base across 39 plate appearances after Sunday's impressive showing.