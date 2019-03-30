Mariners' Kyle Seager: Moves to 60-day IL

Seager (hand) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Saturday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Seager underwent hand surgery in mid-March and is expected to be sidelined until at least June, so the move won't affect his recovery timeline. The 31-year-old had his cast removed Monday and now has a significant amount rehab work ahead of him. Ryon Healy is expected to work as the Mariners' primary third baseman in his absence.

