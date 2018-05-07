Mariners' Kyle Seager: Multi-hit effort in Sunday's loss

Seager went 2-for-4 in Sunday's loss to the Angels.

Seager's average sat as low as .218 exactly two weeks prior to Sunday's contest, but he's progressively clawed his way up from that figure since that date. The veteran third baseman has done it by reaching safely in 10 of the subsequent 13 games, a span during which he's generated four multi-hit efforts, roped five doubles and slugged one home run.