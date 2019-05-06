Mariners' Kyle Seager: Nearing rehab assignment
Seager (hand) is close to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seager is eligible for activation from the 60-day injured list May 25, and assuming everything goes as planned during his rehab stint, it sounds like veteran third baseman should be ready to return at that point.
