Seager entered Sunday's action with a .226/.294/.290 line over his 34 plate appearances of the season after hitting .350 across 49 PAs during Cactus League action.

The veteran did lace a go-ahead RBI single and stole a base in Saturday's extra-inning win over the Twins, but as his overall numbers indicate, he hasn't been able to find the same groove he was in during the exhibition slate. Seager has hit under .250 for four consecutive seasons, so while the pedestrian early numbers have been generated over a very modest sample, there's past recent evidence to support the notion they may not dramatically improve as the campaign unfolds.