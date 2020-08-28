Seager, who's owed $33 million over the next two seasons, isn't likely to be traded before the Aug. 31 deadline, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The third baseman does certainly have many of the characteristics of an appealing trade candidate -- he boasts a strong .290/.370/.505 slash line and is a veteran on a team clearly in transition. However, Johns notes the fact Seager is owed $18 million in 2021 and has a $15 million team option for 2022 that turns into a player option if he's traded is a likely obstacle. Moreover, the fact there aren't any elite third-base prospects in the organization should also keep Seager's spot in Seattle safe.