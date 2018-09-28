Mariners' Kyle Seager: Offensive struggles further clarified

Seager, whose current .220 average and .273 slugging percentage are both career lows, has been significantly affected by infield shifts this season, David Gottlieb of MLB.com reports.

The veteran third baseman has been a model of consistency throughout his career, and his home run (22) and RBI (77) totals this season are both within his normal standards. However, he's made a lot more outs than he accustomed to, as partly evidenced by career-worst strikeout (21.8 percent) and walk (6.0) rates. In the opinion of manager Scott Servais, Seager was undoubtedly affected by a June toe fracture, but the uptick in infield shifts has also left him at a significant disadvantage, given his heavy pull tendencies as a hitter. Seager had seen a shift in a team-high 70.4 percent of his plate appearances and a 40-point decrease in his batting average against such an alignment heading into Thursday's game against the Rangers, underscoring the need for him address the glaring weakness this offseason.