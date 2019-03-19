Mariners' Kyle Seager: Officially hits injured list
Seager (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Seager underwent hand surgery in mid-March and is set to be out until June. Ryon Healy is expected to handle third base in his absence, leaving first base for Jay Bruce and possibly Daniel Vogelbach.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out until June•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out all of April for hand surgery•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Likely out to start season•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Sits Sunday, update forthcoming•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Will meet with hand specialist•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Lifted due to injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Buying Story? Good, bad draft values
How much can you believe in Trevor Story? Plus Scott White, Heath Cummings, Chris Towers and...
-
Fantasy Baseball: sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em for Mariners-A's
Two teams begin their regular season a week ahead of and 6,000 miles away from everyone else....
-
Spring Notes: McMahon surging
Is Ryan McMahon must-draft? Has Caleb Smith positioned himself alongside Trevor Richards as...
-
Breaking into the first two rounds
These 16 players are not being drafted in the top four rounds this season in most leagues,...
-
The perfect draft strategy
Heath Cummings gives you his favorite draft strategies for the three main Fantasy Baseball...