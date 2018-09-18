Mariners' Kyle Seager: On base thrice in win

Seager went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Seager is in the midst of one of his more consistent offensive stretches of the season, as he's now hit safely in seven consecutive games. The third baseman has four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) during that span and has boosted his September average to .250, an unspectacular number that nevertheless represents a significant improvement over the .183 figure he generated in August.