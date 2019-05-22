Mariners' Kyle Seager: On track to return Saturday
Seager (hand) remains on track to return from the 60-day injured list Saturday, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Seager has been on IL all season while recovering from hand surgery but hasn't hit any major snags in his rehab program and will be ready to go when first eligible. He's gone 9-for-32 at the plate during his rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma.
