Seager went 2-for-4 with a double in a loss to the Astros on Tuesday.

The veteran third baseman had the only two hits for the Mariners on a night when Cristian Javier and a pair of relievers otherwise shut down Seattle's lineup. Following an 0-for-20 slump that encompassed five games, Seager has bounced back to produce a .409 average (9-for-22) with three doubles, a triple, two home runs and eight RBI across his last five contests, with four multi-hit efforts during that stretch.