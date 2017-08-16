Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out again Wednesday

Seager (illness) will be held out of the lineup again Wednesday, Jen Mueller of ROOT Sports reports.

This marks Seager's second straight absence due to a stomach virus. Danny Valencia will step in for his first start of the season at third base, while Seager figures to be back close to full strength following Thursday's team off day.

