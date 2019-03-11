Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out all of April for hand surgery

Seager will undergo surgery on a tendon in his left hand Tuesday and will miss at least the first month of the season, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager suffered the injury while diving to make a catch Friday against the Cubs. An exact timeline has yet to be determined, but he'll be back no sooner than early May. In his absence, the Mariners could start Tim Beckham or move Ryon Healy to third base, opening up first base for Jay Bruce.