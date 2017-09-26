Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out of lineup Tuesday
Seager is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the A's.
Seager will get the day off after starting 32 straight games for the Mariners, hitting .239/.333/.462 with seven homers over that stretch. In his place, Gordon Beckham is starting at third base and batting eighth.
