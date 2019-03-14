Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out until June
Seager (hand surgery) will miss 10-12 weeks, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Initially it seemed like Seager might just miss April, but now he could miss all of May and some of June. The initially 8-10 week estimate was apparently an estimate for how long it would be until Seager could start swinging a bat, so he will obviously need more time to get up to speed, likely requiring a rehab assignment. Ryon Healy is expected to open the year at third base in his stead.
