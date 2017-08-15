Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out versus southpaw
Seager is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against Baltimore, Bob Dutton of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.
With Baltimore running out lefty Wade Miley to the mound, it's a logical night to give Seager some rest. Danny Espinosa will be at third base in his stead and bat eighth.
