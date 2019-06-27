Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out with sore hand
Seager is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Brewers due to a sore right hand, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
Seager didn't make his season debut until late May while recovering from surgery on his left hand, so it's at least somewhat reassuring that the injury is to his other hand. At this point, the Mariners are viewing him as day-to-day, but Seager will likely need to demonstrate some improvement over the weekend if he's to avoid a trip to the injured list. Tim Beckham will fill in at third base with Seager on the bench for a second straight day.
