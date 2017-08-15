Play

Mariners' Kyle Seager: Out with stomach virus

Seager is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Orioles due to a stomach virus, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

While it was originally thought Seager was getting the day to rest after starting eight straight games, it now appears he's dealing with a slight illness. This would also explain his early exit from Monday's game. While the issue doesn't appear to be anything serious, it wouldn't be surprising to see the Mariners give him Wednesday off with a scheduled off-day approaching Thursday.

