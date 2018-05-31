Mariners' Kyle Seager: Pair of hits in Wednesday's loss

Seager went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Seager's current .226 average remains well below his career .261 figure, but he's been showing more signs of life at the plate lately. Factoring in Wednesday's multi-hit effort -- his third over the last seven games -- Seager is hitting .313 (5-for-16) with a double, a home run, two RBI, a walk and three runs over the 17 plate appearances covering his last four games.