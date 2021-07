Seager went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional run and two strikeouts in a 7-3 loss to the Rangers on Saturday.

Seager supplied the majority of Seattle's offense in this one as he accounted for four of Seattle's 10 baserunners. His day included a first-inning single, walks in the third and eighth, and a solo home run to center in the fifth. The veteran third baseman now has multi-hit efforts in three of his last four games and is 6-for-17 in that stretch.