Mariners' Kyle Seager: Plates a pair Tuesday
Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.
Seager's first-inning two-bagger gave the Mariners offense an early jump start, as it plated both Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger. The veteran third baseman has opened July with a pair of multi-hit efforts, and after struggling for most of the season, he's slashing .311/.354/.600 with a .403 wOBA and .289 ISO over the 48 plate appearances encompassing his last 12 games.
