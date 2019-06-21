Mariners' Kyle Seager: Plates another pair in win

Seager went 1-for-3 with an RBI single and a bases-loaded walk in a win over the Orioles on Thursday.

Seager came through with his second two-RBI tally of the last five games, albeit in somewhat unorthodox fashion. The veteran third baseman has hit safely in four of the last five games, and he's boosted his average 22 points to .230 over his last 12 contests overall.