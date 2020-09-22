Seager went 1-for-4 with a two-run single and a run in a win over the Astros on Monday.

Seager plated J.P. Crawford and Dylan Moore with his eighth-inning single to close out the scoring on the night for the Mariners, giving him his first RBI since Sept. 12. The veteran third baseman has frequently run into tough luck when putting the ball in play during a rough September, as evidenced by his .122 BABIP across 73 plate appearances during that span. However, Seager has still managed to remain a constant presence on the bases thanks to his plate discipline, which has led to an impressive 20.5 percent walk rate over that sample.