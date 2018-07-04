Mariners' Kyle Seager: Plates pair Tuesday

Seager went 2-for-4 with a two-run double in a win over the Angels on Tuesday.

Seager's first-inning two-bagger gave the Mariners offense an early jump-start, as it plated both Jean Segura and Mitch Haniger. The veteran third baseman has opened July with a pair of multi-hit efforts, and after struggling for most of the season, he's slashing .311/.354/.600 with a .403 wOBA and .289 ISO over the 48 plate appearances encompassing his last 12 games.