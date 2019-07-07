Mariners' Kyle Seager: Plates three in win
Seager went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Athletics.
Seager hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning and added a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to cap the Mariners' scoring for the game. Seager had gone 0-for-20 over his last six games entering Saturday's contest, drawing just one walk and striking out seven times in that span. The third baseman has six homers and 18 RBI while hitting to a .201 average over 139 at-bats this year.
