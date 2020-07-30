Seager went 3-for-4 with three RBI, a run scored, and a stolen base in Wednesday's 10-7 win over the Angels.

Seager went 0-for-4 in the series opener, but he bounced back with a strong effort Wednesday -- he doubled his season-total RBI and now has six on the year. The veteran third baseman has hit safely in five of Seattle's first six games on the year, and he is hitting .333 with a .953 OPS to start the campaign.