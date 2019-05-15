Mariners' Kyle Seager: Plays in first rehab

Seager (hand) went 1-for-4 with a double, a walk and a run in Triple-A Tacoma's win over Las Vegas on Tuesday.

The appearance kicked off Seager's rehab assignment and saw the veteran fill the designated hitter role. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports Seager is slated to play third base for the Rainiers on Wednesday as he continues to target a May 25 activation date.

