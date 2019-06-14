Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive at plate in loss
Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.
Seager's June surge continued in the loss, with Thursday's tally qualifying as his third two-hit effort in the last four games. The veteran third baseman has already smacked four home runs this month as well, and the combination of his 12 hits and nine walks has led to an impressive .368 on-base percentage since the calendar flipped.
