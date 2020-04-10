Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive before spring pause

Hitting coach Tim Laker feels Seager was able to successfully carry over the hitting adjustments he made during the second half of the 2019 season into spring training, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Seager's final .239/.321/.468 line for 2019 still had plenty of room for improvement, but it was markedly better than what the veteran third baseman was on pace for during a forgettable first half (.203/.288/.371). Seager slashed a solid .260/.339/.524 over the post-All-Star-break portion of the campaign, a stretch during which he also slugged 17 of his 23 home runs and drove in 45 of his 63 runs. Laker notes the 32-year-old focused on making sure the plate adjustments that led to his improvement carried over into spring training, and the .316 average (6-for-19) he generated over eight Cactus League contests seems to indicate that goal was largely accomplished.