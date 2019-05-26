Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive in season debut

Seager went 2-for-4 with a double and a run in a loss to the Athletics on Saturday, his 2019 debut.

Seager had been chomping at the bit to get on the field after being sidelined since March with a hand injury, and he was able to contribute right out of the starting blocks. The veteran third baseman is set to assume his regular everyday role at the hot corner moving forward and should provide a boost to a Mariners lineup already loaded with potent bats.