Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive night in loss

Seager went 2-for-5 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a loss to the Rockies on Friday.

Seager is heading into the All-Star break hot, with Friday's tally qualifying as his fifth multi-hit effort of July. The veteran slugger is hitting .317 overall this month, a surge that's already boosted his season average 10 points to .238. While there's still considerable room for improvement in that area, Seager's home run (16) and RBI (56) totals are right on par with his career norms, and the latter figure ranks behind only Mitch Haniger (66 RBI) on the Mariners.