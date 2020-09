Seager went 0-for-2 with a bases-loaded walk, two other base on balls and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Seager's run-scoring walk in the second inning capped off a five-run outburst for the Mariners over the first pair of frames. The veteran third baseman came into the contest in the midst of an 0-for-10 skid that encompassed his previous three games, but perhaps Saturday's patient approach at the plate will get him going in the right direction again.