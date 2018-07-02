Mariners' Kyle Seager: Productive since return from one-game absence
Seager went 2-for-3 with a double and a run in a win over the Royals on Sunday. He's now hitting .333 (3-for-9) with Sunday's double and run along with two walks since missing a start last Thursday due to a toe injury.
At the time he was held out of the series finale against the Orioles, manager Scott Servais had predicted that Seager only needed a day off as a precautionary measure. Indeed, the veteran third baseman was well enough to serve in a pinch-hitting capacity in that contest, and he was subsequently able to start all three games of the series versus the Royals. Seager has started showing some signs of life at the plate, as he's now hitting .400 (8-for-20) with two doubles, two home runs, five RBI and four runs over his last six games.
