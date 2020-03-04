Mariners' Kyle Seager: Racking up hits in spring

Seager, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Monday, is hitting .455 (5-for-11) with Monday's pair of two-baggers, three RBI, one walk and Monday's run over his first five spring games.

The elder statesman of the rebuilding Mariners is offering tangible evidence he still has plenty left in the tank early in spring, a welcome sight after he put together below-average numbers, by his standards, in batting average and on-base percentage for the second straight season. Seager saw a hand injury delay his start to the campaign until late May and then generated a .239/.321/.468 line across 443 plate appearances. The 32-year-old is expected to open the 2020 campaign as the starting third baseman, but there's certainly a chance he's moved to a contending team at some point this season.