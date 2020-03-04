Mariners' Kyle Seager: Racking up hits in spring
Seager, who went 3-for-3 with two doubles, an RBI and a run in a Cactus League loss to the Rockies on Monday, is hitting .455 (5-for-11) with Monday's pair of two-baggers, three RBI, one walk and Monday's run over his first five spring games.
The elder statesman of the rebuilding Mariners is offering tangible evidence he still has plenty left in the tank early in spring, a welcome sight after he put together below-average numbers, by his standards, in batting average and on-base percentage for the second straight season. Seager saw a hand injury delay his start to the campaign until late May and then generated a .239/.321/.468 line across 443 plate appearances. The 32-year-old is expected to open the 2020 campaign as the starting third baseman, but there's certainly a chance he's moved to a contending team at some point this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball busts, sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy Baseball sleepers,...
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Avoid Stanton
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Spring Notes: Bundy, James as sleepers
From velocity increases to Chris Davis' re-emergence to important injury updates for Blake...
-
10 post-hype sleeper pitchers
Post-hype sleepers can be a way to find league-winning values late in the draft, and Chris...
-
Fantasy Baseball sleepers: Best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Pirates could shock with SP upside
The Pirates as a source of real sleeper upside for starting pitchers? Big changes make them...