Mariners' Kyle Seager: Raps out three hits in win

Seager went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.

Teammates Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach provided the big blasts on the night, but the ultra-reliable Seager came through with his first three-hit effort of the season, a continuation of what has been a successful April thus far. Seager has now hit safely in four of the last five, racking up three multihit efforts over that stretch, along with both of his home runs and eight of his 10 RBI on the season.