Mariners' Kyle Seager: Raps out three hits in win
Seager went 3-for-4 with an RBI double and a run in a 7-4 win over the Athletics on Friday.
Teammates Mitch Haniger and Daniel Vogelbach provided the big blasts on the night, but the ultra-reliable Seager came through with his first three-hit effort of the season, a continuation of what has been a successful April thus far. Seager has now hit safely in four of the last five, racking up three multihit efforts over that stretch, along with both of his home runs and eight of his 10 RBI on the season.
More News
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Goes deep again Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Blasts first home run Saturday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Timely hitting in Tuesday's win•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Hitting well as spring winds down•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Continues torrid spring Thursday•
-
Mariners' Kyle Seager: Homers again Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...