Mariners' Kyle Seager: Rare success at plate in loss
Seager went 1-for-2 with a double and two walks in a loss to the Padres on Tuesday.
The veteran third baseman has endured a difficult season overall, with both his average (.216) and on-base percentage (.268) qualifying as career worsts. Granted, Seager has managed to hit the 20-home-run mark for the seventh straight season, and his 72 RBI are certainly a respectable figure. However, many of those numbers were compiled prior to the All-Star break, as Seager is hitting just .174 with four homers and 16 RBI over the second half of the campaign.
