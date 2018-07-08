Mariners' Kyle Seager: Reaches base four times

Seager went 2-for-2 with two walks Saturday against the Rockies.

Seager continues to quietly gain momentum at the plate, with Saturday's effort marking his fifth multi-hit performance in his last nine starts. While his season-long numbers still lag behind his career baselines, Seager has slugged .509 over the last 15 days.

