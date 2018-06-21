Mariners' Kyle Seager: Reaches base three times

Seager went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a pair of runs scored in Wednesday's loss to the Yankees.

It was a productive night for Seager, as he matched a season high by reaching base three times and also drew multiple walks for just the second time all year. With 12 homers and 41 RBI, the 30-year-old is right about on track to match his totals in those departments from last year, but his .224/.276/.413 slash line would be personal lows for him across the board over a full season.