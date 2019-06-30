Mariners' Kyle Seager: Reaches safely in return

Seager (wrist) went 0-for-4 with a walk and a run in an extra-inning loss to the Astros on Saturday.

Seager's return to action after a three-game absence was a relatively quiet one, but he did manage to cross the plate with the Mariners' first run of the game courtesy of a Tim Beckham second-inning home run. The veteran third baseman had seemingly begun to hit his stride at the plate leading up to his recent time off, hitting .276 in the eight contests prior to his aforementioned absence.