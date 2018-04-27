Mariners' Kyle Seager: Records three hits

Seager went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored Thursday against the Indians.

Seager hasn't hit for much power in the early portions of the season but now has a double in three of his past four games, indicating that he is driving the ball well. He has settled into a solid but unspectacular option at third base over the past four seasons, and there's no indication that is changing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories