Mariners' Kyle Seager: Records three hits
Seager went 3-for-4 with an RBI and run scored Thursday against the Indians.
Seager hasn't hit for much power in the early portions of the season but now has a double in three of his past four games, indicating that he is driving the ball well. He has settled into a solid but unspectacular option at third base over the past four seasons, and there's no indication that is changing.
